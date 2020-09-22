First SCHSL football media poll is out, 3 teams ranked #1 in our viewing area

COLUMBIA – The first South Carolina High School League media football poll is out for 2020. The season is set to kickoff on Friday, September the 25th. We have three teams ranked first in our area (Myrtle Beach, Dillon, and Green Sea Floyds.) Below are the top 10 in each of the state’s 5 classes. Our local teams are bolded.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork (10 votes)
- Dorman
- Gaffney
- Fort Dorchester
- Byrnes
- Sumter
- Spring Valley
- Goose Creek
- TL Hanna
- River Bluff
Class 4A:
- Myrtle Beach (7 Votes)
- South Pointe
- Hartsville (2)
- Greenville
- AC Flora
- Greenwood
- Wilson
- Greer
- North Myrtle Beach
- Laurens
Class 3A:
- Dillon (7 Votes)
- Wren (2)
- Chapman
- Daniel
- Camden (1 Vote)
- Chester
- Belton Honea-Path
- Brookland-Cayce
- Union County
- Strom Thurmond, Oceanside Collegiate
Class 2A:
- Abbeville (5 Votes)
- Barnwell (1)
- Gray Collegiate (1)
- Newberry
- Saluda (2 Votes)
- Timberland
- Cheraw
- Chesnee
- Central
- Andrews
Class 1A:
- Green Sea Floyds (7 Votes)
- Lamar (1)
- Ridge Spring Monetta
- Southside Christian (1)
- Lake View
- Wagener-Salley
- CE Murray
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)
- Whale Branch
- McCormick