First SCHSL football state media poll out

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – A sign that high school football is right around the corner (for some), the first South Carolina High School League state media poll came out on Tuesday afternoon. Below are the Top 10 for each classification with our local teams highlighted in bold.
SCHSL Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Fort Dorchester
- Northwestern
- Dorman
- TL Hanna
- Ridge View
- Gaffney
- Byrnes
- Sumter
- River Bluff
SCHSL Class 4A:
- AC Flora
- Myrtle Beach
- Greenville
- Catawba Ridge
- South Pointe
- North Myrtle Beach
- Westside
- Beaufort
- Irmo
- Greer
SCHSL Class 3A:
- Daniel
- Chapman
- Camden
- Oceanside Collegiate
- Wren
- Dillon
- Chester
- Gilbert
- Brookland-Cayce
- Union County
SCHSL Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Gray Collegiate
- Marion
- Barnwell
- Chesnee
- Newberry
- Andrews
- Saluda
- Batesburg-Leesville
- Christ Church
SCHSL Class 1A:
- Southside Christian
- Lake View
- Lamar
- Whale Branch
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Blackville-Hilda
- Baptist Hill
- Wagener-Salley
- CA Johnson
- Lewisville