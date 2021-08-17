First SCHSL football state media poll out

Myrtle Beach is ranked 2nd in the SCHSL Class 4A to begin the season.

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – A sign that high school football is right around the corner (for some), the first South Carolina High School League state media poll came out on Tuesday afternoon. Below are the Top 10 for each classification with our local teams highlighted in bold.

SCHSL Class 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Fort Dorchester
  3. Northwestern
  4. Dorman
  5. TL Hanna
  6. Ridge View
  7. Gaffney
  8. Byrnes
  9. Sumter
  10. River Bluff

SCHSL Class 4A:

  1. AC Flora
  2. Myrtle Beach
  3. Greenville
  4. Catawba Ridge
  5. South Pointe
  6. North Myrtle Beach
  7. Westside
  8. Beaufort
  9. Irmo
  10. Greer

SCHSL Class 3A:

  1. Daniel
  2. Chapman
  3. Camden
  4. Oceanside Collegiate
  5. Wren
  6. Dillon
  7. Chester
  8. Gilbert
  9. Brookland-Cayce
  10. Union County

SCHSL Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Gray Collegiate
  3. Marion
  4. Barnwell
  5. Chesnee
  6. Newberry
  7. Andrews
  8. Saluda
  9. Batesburg-Leesville
  10. Christ Church

SCHSL Class 1A:

  1. Southside Christian
  2. Lake View
  3. Lamar
  4. Whale Branch
  5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  6. Blackville-Hilda
  7. Baptist Hill
  8. Wagener-Salley
  9. CA Johnson
  10. Lewisville

