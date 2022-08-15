COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The first statewide high school football rankings were released on Monday for the South Carolina High School League. Below are the rankings with our local and regional teams in BOLD.
SCHSL Class 5A:
1. Gaffney (10)
2. Dutch Fork (1)
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Spartanburg
5. Hillcrest
6. Sumter
7 (tie) Byrnes
7. (tie) Dorman
9. Lexington
10. T.L. Hanna
SCHSL Class 4A:
1. South Pointe (10)
2. Northwestern
3. Greenville (1)
4. AC Flora
5. West Florence
6. Greenwood
7. South Florence
8. Hartsville
9. Myrtle Beach
10. Westside
SCHSL Class 3A:
1. Daniel (9)
2. Camden (2)
3. Dillon
4. Powdersville
5. Brookland-Cayce
6. Clinton
7. Beaufort
8. Gilbert
9. Chester
10. Aynor
SCHSL Class 2A:
1. Gray Collegiate (9)
2. Abbeville (1)
3. Oceanside Collegiate (1)
4. Silver Bluff
5. Saluda
6. Cheraw
7. Barnwell
8. Newberry
9. Kingstree
10. Fairfield Central
SCHSL Class 1A:
1. Southside Christian (11)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Christ Church
4. Lamar
5. Lake View
6. Whale Branch
7. Baptist Hill
8. Johnsonville
9. Calhoun County
10. St. Joseph’s