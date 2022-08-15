COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The first statewide high school football rankings were released on Monday for the South Carolina High School League. Below are the rankings with our local and regional teams in BOLD.

SCHSL Class 5A:

1. Gaffney (10)

2. Dutch Fork (1)

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Spartanburg

5. Hillcrest

6. Sumter

7 (tie) Byrnes

7. (tie) Dorman

9. Lexington

10. T.L. Hanna

SCHSL Class 4A:

1. South Pointe (10)

2. Northwestern

3. Greenville (1)

4. AC Flora

5. West Florence

6. Greenwood

7. South Florence

8. Hartsville

9. Myrtle Beach

10. Westside

SCHSL Class 3A:

1. Daniel (9)

2. Camden (2)

3. Dillon

4. Powdersville

5. Brookland-Cayce

6. Clinton

7. Beaufort

8. Gilbert

9. Chester

10. Aynor

SCHSL Class 2A:

1. Gray Collegiate (9)

2. Abbeville (1)

3. Oceanside Collegiate (1)

4. Silver Bluff

5. Saluda

6. Cheraw

7. Barnwell

8. Newberry

9. Kingstree

10. Fairfield Central

SCHSL Class 1A:

1. Southside Christian (11)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Christ Church

4. Lamar

5. Lake View

6. Whale Branch

7. Baptist Hill

8. Johnsonville

9. Calhoun County

10. St. Joseph’s