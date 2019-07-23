First Tee hosts Future Generations Tournament in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND (WBTW) – Over 100 participants both kids and adults took to the links for the 8th annual Future Generations golf tournament in Pawleys Island on Tuesday. The event was hosted by the Caledonia Golf and Fish Club.

The Future Generations tournament is the cornerstone event for The First Tee of the Coastal Carolinas on the Grand Strand. It recognizes the contribution of their major sponsors, volunteers, educators, and the First Tee participants.

All the proceeds from the day are going to the newly started Robert Keith Brown scholarship program to assist The First tee of Coastal Carolina youth in furthering their academic careers beyond high school.

Former Golf Channel hosts Charlie Rymer and Kelly Tilghman served as the co-hosts of the tournament and spoke to all the kids prior to teeing off. Rymer lives in the Grand Strand and Tilghman was born and raised in North Myrtle Beach. She now focuses her time on “Gene’s Dream Foundation,” named after the late Gene Weldon, her mentor in the game of golf. The foundation helps kids get introduced to the game.

For more information on both organizations, click the links below:

https://genesdream.com/

https://www.thefirstteecoastalcarolinas.org/