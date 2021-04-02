Flagler rallies to defeat FMU baseball, 11-6, News13 features South Florence grad Will Hardee

FLORENCE, SC — The Flagler College Saints plated four runs in the sixth inning and six in the seventh to rally for an 11-6 win over Francis Marion University, Friday evening (April 2) in Peach Belt Conference baseball action.

The Patriots (11-10, 9-10) will conclude the three-game PBC series against the Saints (7-17, 6-12) with a twin bill on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex will be limited to 250 spectators, including only FMU season ticket holders, FMU students who pick up free tickets prior to first pitch, and family members of team members who purchase tickets beforehand. No walk-up day-of-game ticket sales will be available. Spectators will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be observed.

Francis Marion struck first once again, plating two runs in the first inning. An RBI single by designated hitter Carson Jones plated center fielder Bill Hanna, and junior second baseman Tanner Wakefield followed with an RBI single down the third-base line that scored shortstop Todd Mattox. FMU has scored in the first inning in nine of its last 10 conference games.

FMU added to its lead in the third inning when Jones scored Hanna from third on a fielder’s choice grounder. The Patriots tallied two more in the fourth on a two-run home run by first baseman Darius Nobles — his fourth of the year.

However, trailing 5-0 the Saints exploded for four runs in the sixth, six in the seventh, and another in the eighth to take an 11-5 lead.

The Patriots added a run in the ninth thanks to a pair of Saints errors, but the rally fell short as FMU dropped game one 11-6.

FMU right-hander Cory Poulsen (2-2) was tagged with the hard-luck loss as all six runs he surrendered were unearned. Flagler lefty Colt Mink (3-4) captured the win with seven innings of work.

Nobles (2-for-5, 2 RBI) and Wakefield (2-for-4) led the Patriots at the plate, while Mattox extended his streak of safely reaching base to 29-games — dating back to last season.

First baseman Ashton Thomas had four hits to lead Flagler.

