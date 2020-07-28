Florence 1 to start in-person sports training, small group workouts Aug. 3

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence 1 Schools is moving to the next phase of sports, allowing for in-person training, small group workouts, and the use of shared equipment.

The South Carolina High School League issued a 3-phase plan for sports and Florence 1 announced on Tuesday the transition to phase 1. 5 beginning Aug. 3.

“Considering all guidelines set by the CDC and the SCHSL, Florence 1 Schools is now ready to transition to Phase 1.5 for High School and Middle School sports beginning August 3, 2020,” school officials announced.

Phase 1.5 allows for use of properly sanitized sports equipment, slightly larger group sizes, in-person training, small group workouts, and sport specific skill development drills while maintaining a safe environment. The plan intends to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 during team training.

“Following these guidelines does not guarantee that transmission of the virus will not occur. Please be advised that it is the expectation that students, coaches, or staff who have a pre-existing medical condition that places them at a higher risk of infection or injury or those who do not want to risk contracting COVID19 should refrain from participating in high school sponsored sports activities,” officials said.

Summer conditioning is not required and will not affect placement on a sports team.

• Phase 1.5 begins August 3, 2020 for sports conditioning and practices.

• Current physical and COVID-19 Assumption of Risk is required for participation. • Athletes and coaches will be temperature screened daily.

• Screening will begin 30 minutes prior to the scheduled practice time.

• Athletes arriving late will not be permitted to enter practice.

• Locker rooms/changing rooms will not be available. • All coaches must wear masks at all times.

• All athletes must wear masks while on campus except when involved in physical activity and maintain proper social distancing. If participating in drills that require less than the minimum 6 ft. social distancing, athletes will wear masks. • All athletes should bring their own water bottle.

• All shared equipment must be sanitized in between use.

• Workouts will be in assigned small groups of up to 16 total.

• Properly cleaned and sanitized balls and equipment may be used.

• Weight rooms will not be used during phase 1.5. The emphasis of conditioning and practices are to develop sport specific skills and physical conditioning which can be accomplished in small group drills.

• Water will be provided in large coolers with disposable cups. Athletic staff will sanitize, wear gloves, and dispense water into cups for athletes.

• Restrooms will be available but at half capacity.

• Attendance will be taken and stored daily.