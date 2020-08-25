Florence Christian 2020 football preview

FLORENCE (WBTW) – The Florence Christian School Eagles have been a staple of success in recent years on the gridiron. The team won the 2018 SCISA 2A state championship and then followed that up with 8 wins last fall and an appearance in the 2A state semifinals.

This year’s team will be youthful. The Eagles graduated a total of 18 players, 14 of those were starters. Head coach Neil Minton is hopeful those who has grown up through the program will be able to step in right away and contribute.

“I hate the way our schedule lines up, but by the end of the year we can be pretty solid. We are going to compete with teams even though we might be down for us, we still think we can play with people.”

Head Coach: Neil Minton

2019 record: 8-5, 4-1 in region play, lost in SCISA 2A state semifinal playoffs

First Game: Friday, August 28 at Dillon Christian – 7:30pm