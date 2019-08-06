Florence Christian Eagles Football Preview

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE – The FCS Eagles were the top team in the SCISA in the 2A division last season. The Eagles took down John Paul II, 49-6 in the state title game to cap off a 9-2 year.

This fall the guys return a strong senior group that has a great relationship with head coach Neil Minton, who has won 75 games in his 7 seasons as the head man.

Despite the loss of thousand yard rusher Eli Brayboy, the team will rely on their big offensive line to pave the way for quarterback junior Robbie Jordan to run and pass.

On defense, Andre Aikens and Phillip Hicks will look to prove leadership to a group that was strong on that side of the ball last season.

2018 record: 9-2, 2A SCISA State Champions
Head Coach: Neil Minton (8th season) 75-35 overall
Offensive starters returning: 8
Defensive starters returning: 8
2019 first game: Friday August 30 vs. The King’s Academy – 7:30pm

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: