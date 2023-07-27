FLORENCE (WBTW) – The FCS Eagles came up 1 point short of a state championship last year in SCISA Class 3A falling to Pee Dee Academy, 36-35. The blue and gold will certainly be motivated to try and get back to win their first title since 2018.

They return a crop of key pieces including Jamison Berry, 3-year starter at offensive line Dakota Lawson, and a dynamic talent with the ball in Juels Huntley.

They’ll be a young team this season, but head coach Neil Minton says they are capable of doing big things.

Head Coach: Neil Minton

2022 record: 7-7, 3-3 in SCISA Class 3A region play, lost in state championship game

2023 first game: Friday, August 18 vs. Colleton Prep – 7:30pm