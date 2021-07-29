Florence Christian School football preview 2021

FLORENCE (WBTW) – Our first high school football preview of the year is with the Florence Christian School Eagles. Led by coach Neil Minton, the team started slowed in 2020, but won 3 in a row to qualify for the playoffs. They’ll return 9 seniors and have their leading rusher and receiver in Ethan Kelly back as they aim to make the postseason once again. They were state champs back in 2018.

Head Coach: Neil Minton

2020 record: 3-7, 2-2 in SCISA 2A, Region 2, lost in 1st round of the playoffs

2021 first game: Friday, August 20 at Northwood Academy – 7:30pm