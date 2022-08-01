FLORENCE (WBTW) – The Florence Christian School Eagles are ready to make another playoff run in 2022. Neil Minton’s team returns 9 starters on offense and over 40 kids have come out ready to make an impact in the SCISA League. FCS will make the move from Class 2A up to Class 3A and a tougher schedule, which includes the SCISA 3A champion from last season, Hammond.

Juw-el Huntley will led the team on offense at QB, with Juels Huntley set to make an impact on both sides of the ball. On defense, linebacker Jameson Berry will lead the charge.

FCS Info:

Head Coach: Neil Minton

2021 record: 7-4, 2-2 in SCISA 2A region play, lost in quarterfinal round of the playoffs

2022 first game: Friday, August 19 at Colleton Prep – 7:30pm