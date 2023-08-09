FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Post 1 baseball team is a member of the American Legion and is comprised of baseball players from all over the Pee Dee area.

Florence Post 1 beat Rock Hill Post 34 to win their eighth state championship and their sixth championship since 2012.

Post 1’s success carried into the regional championships, where they beat Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina and earned the Southeast spot in the American Legion World Series held in Shelby, North Carolina. Florence will be making their first trip to the World Series since 2012.

In their first appearance at the world series, Florence will take on Lincoln, Nebraska Post 3 at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 (ESPN3).