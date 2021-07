Florence Post 1 opens state tournament with win

WBTW (MYRTLE BEACH) – The 2021 American Legion baseball state tournament started on Monday.

The double-elimination format featured Florence Post 1 , a strong championship contender.

Post 1 (28-2) opened play with a 4-0 win against Charleston Post 147 (15-1), redemption from a loss earlier in the season.

Florence is now scheduled to play Wednesday against Camden.

After Wednesday the remainder of games will be played at a neutral site – Columbia’s Segra Park.

SCALB SENIOR STATE TOURNAMENT

MONDAY

Game 1 – Fort Mill at Inman

Game 2 – Charleston at Florence, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 – Greer at Williamston

Game 4 – Camden at Lexington

WEDNESDAY

Game 5 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6 – Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4

Game 7 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3

Game 8 – Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4

FRIDAY

at Segra Park in Columbia

Game 9 – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 1 p.m.

Game 10 – Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m.

Game 11 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

at Segra Park in Columbia

Game 12 – Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 4 p.m.

Game 13 – Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

at Segra Park in Columbia

Game 14 – Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 1 p.m.

Game 15 – Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 4 p.m.

Note 1 – Pairings for Games 12 & 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.

Note 2 – If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14.