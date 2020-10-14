Florence RedWolves announce new partnership, president

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence RedWolves baseball team announced a new partnership between Kevin Barth and SRO Partners on Wednesday during a press conference. Steve DeLay was introduced as the new managing partner of the organization along with co-owner Brandon Raphael. Barth will remain with the organization as the minority partner.

“We want to make sure the RedWolves continue to be an integral part of the community and grow with the new stadium,” Barth said. “Having Steve and Brandon on board to lead that charge is a tremendous plus to make sure the organization reaches new heights.”

DeLay is the owner of SRO Partners and the Macon Bacon, also affiliated with the Coastal Plain League (CPL). Over his 28-year career as a sports executive, DeLay has worked in the National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball. He is a sports team consultant and author of “The Ultimate Toolkit to Sell the Last Seat in the House,” a series of books on ticket sales for sports teams. DeLay is a former minority partner in the Savannah Bananas, also of the CPL.

“Brandon and I couldn’t be more excited to take the lead for the RedWolves in their final year at Francis Marion and in to the new stadium in 2022,” DeLay said. “Kevin and Donna Barth have built a terrific foundation for the team and with such tremendous support from Mayor Stephen Wukela and council, we’re looking forward to making the RedWolves the center of fun, summertime family entertainment for years to come.”

Raphael has more than 20 years of experience in the sports and entertainment industry. He is in his third year as team president of the Macon Bacon. Raphael led the efforts for the Bacon to play during the COVID-19 pandemic in front of fans – one of approximately only 15 teams in the entire country to do so. He also oversaw the first championship baseball team in Macon since the 1962 Macon Peaches, as the Bacon claimed the 2020 Southern Summer Ball Series. Prior to the championship season, Raphael was named the 2019 CPL Executive of the Year when the Bacon finished 11th in the country in attendance in all of summer collegiate baseball, averaging nearly 2,500 fans per game.

“This is exciting news from the city of Florence and RedWolves fans,” CPL Chief Operating Officer and Commissioner Justin Sellers said. “Steve is an expert when it comes to fan engagement and filling a stadium, and Brandon has quickly proven to be a strong operator in the CPL. We’re confident that they will be able to replicate the success they have built together with the Macon Bacon in Florence.”

Included with Wednesday’s introductions was the announcement of Cameron Kovach as team president. Kovach will begin working out of the team offices immediately and preparing for the 2021 season.

Kovach is joining the RedWolves after serving as director of ticket sales and experience with the Dallas Renegades of the XFL. Prior to the Renegades, he was the vice president of ticket sales for the San Antonio Commanders of The Alliance of American Football. Kovach also has several years of experience working in ticket sales at the University of Texas at San Antonio, University of Delaware and University of Texas at Austin.

“I am thrilled about this opportunity,” Kovach said. “When Steve and Brandon reached out to me about Florence and explained their plans, along with the information about the new stadium, I knew this was the place for me. I am excited to be entrenched in the community and work to provide fun family entertainment for the city of Florence.”

Kovach also announced a new all-you-can-eat, five-game ticket plan for the RedWolves. The plan will include unlimited hot dogs, burgers, cheeseburgers, chips, cookies, soda and water for $15 per game ($75 per plan). Additionally, each of the five games will be on their five biggest Saturday night games, each including exciting theme nights such as Grand Opening (May 29), First Responders Night (June 19), Spirit of Florence (July 3), Faith and Fellowship Night (July 17) and Fan Appreciation (July 31). Fireworks shows will cap off the evening on the nights of May 29, July 3 and 31.

The all-new all-you-can-eat, five-game ticket plan is available for purchase now, but seats are limited for this package. Fans who purchase a five-game ticket plan in 2021 will have priority over the general public to select their seats in the new stadium, which opens for the 2022 campaign. Visit http://florenceredwolves.com to buy online or call the ticket office at (843) 629-0700. The remainder of the 2021 schedule is expected to be released next week by the league office.

