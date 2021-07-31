Florence Redwolves baseball team to become the Florence “Flamingos”

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence RedWolves announced today that effective immediately the organization will transition to the new name of Florence Flamingos.

“We are excited to usher in a new era of baseball in the city of Florence,” team president Cameron Kovach said. “Our new identity is electric. It is a combination of fun, different and unique.”

The name change process started May 4 with a campaign seeking suggestions from fans. After over a month of suggestions, five finalists emerged.

“Our organization is all about having fun at the ballpark and we are thrilled to have a name and logo that we can have a lot of fun with moving forward,” Kovach added. “We strive to provide family fun entertainment for the community, and our new identity adds to the excitement. We are looking forward to wearing the new identity proudly at our final game of the 2021 season tonight and into next year at our new stadium, Carolina Bank Field.”

The City of Florence broke ground on the new sports complex which includes the Flamingos’ new home, Carolina Bank Field, on March 22.

The Flamingos are expected to move into their new home in May 2022 ahead of the Coastal Plain League season opener.

The Flamingos, which are a collegiate summer league baseball team affiliated with the Coastal Plain League, are owned by SRO Partners that also runs the Macon Bacon baseball team.

Courtesy – Florence Flamingos