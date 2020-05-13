Florence RedWolves cancel 2020 summer season

FLORENCE (WBTW) – The Florence RedWolves summer collegiate baseball team will not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is a statement released from the team this afternoon.

The Florence Red Wolves baseball team has announced that their 2020 summer season in the Coastal Plain League has been cancelled in light of the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. According to the team, the League is currently set to begin playing a shortened schedule on July 1, 2020, but that is still being monitored based upon the situations in the four states that have CPL teams playing.

Team President, Kevin Barth, said “we are truly heartbroken to have to cancel this summer’s season, but after considering a number of factors, we believe it is the safest and most prudent decision for our fans, our host families, our players and our staff.” Barth added, “even though we have worked very hard to be ready for the season, and to make sure we have taken every precaution to keep everyone safe, if one of our players, fans, staff or coaches were to contract the virus during our season, we would never be able to forgive ourselves.”

General Manager, Barbara Osborne, conveys the same message. “The health and safety of our fans, players, coaches, staff and sponsors is much more important to us than six weeks of summer baseball. We will be here next year and will be bigger and stronger than ever.”

GM Osborne, also laments the fact that by not playing this season, the Red Wolves will not be able to raise money for the various local charities the Red Wolves have supported over the years. “Just last year, we were able to raise over $30,000 for local and community charities, including the Florence 7 families, who were devastated by the October 2018 shootings.” Osborne also notes that “as badly as we feel for the players and fans, we feel just as bad, if not worse, that our Red Wolves family will not be able to support these wonderful local charities as we have in the past. We’ll just have to work twice as hard next year.”

The Florence Red Wolves baseball team is a member of the Coastal Plain League, a wooden bat summer league that spans four states and includes 15 teams. The Red Wolves have represented Florence and the surrounding areas in the CPL for over twenty years and continues to provide fans with the opportunity to watch the major league players of the future in a family friendly affordable

atmosphere. You can continue to follow the Red Wolves on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages as well as their website, www.florenceredwolves.com.