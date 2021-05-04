Florence RedWolves, Carolina Bank team up with fans to rename the team in 2022

FLORENCE, S.C. – With a new stadium set to open for the 2022 season, fans in the Florence community will have a chance to shape the new image of the Florence RedWolves, as the franchise and Carolina Bank are seeking suggestions for a new team name which will lead to a new team logo.

Launching Tuesday, May 4 at Carolina Bank branches in the Pee Dee region and online at FlorenceRedWolves.com, fans will have the opportunity to suggest their idea to rename the team.

“With our new ownership taking over, and our final season at Francis Marion University’s Sparrow Stadium taking place this year, it seems like the perfect time to refresh our brand and get the community’s input and suggestions,” Florence president Cameron Kovach said. “Next year, we will move into a new stadium, and we’d like to have a new name and logo to go along with it that represents the Florence community.

“We want to find a fun and unique name and that’s why we’re asking for suggestions,” Kovach added. “When I say unique, we’re looking for a name that ideally has never been used before, anywhere in the country for any sport at any level. We’re challenging everyone to get creative.”

The organization is looking for a family friendly name that fans would be proud to wear on a hat, t-shirt or other apparel.

Fans can suggest a new name for the team by visiting FlorenceRedWolves.com, or stop by any Carolina Bank branch in the Pee Dee region. For a full list of Carolina Bank branches, visit CarolinaBank.net.

The RedWolves are a summer collegiate baseball team, affiliated with the Coastal Plain League, which has teams named like the Macon Bacon, Savannah Bananas, Lexington County Blowfish, Spartanburgers and Tri-City Chili Peppers. The team’s final season at Sparrow Stadium is scheduled to start on Thursday, May 27. For more information and tickets, FlorenceRedWolves.com.

Courtesy – Florence RedWolves