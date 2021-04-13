Florence RedWolves new stadium to be named “Carolina Bank Field”

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence RedWolves and Carolina Bank jointly announced a 10-year partnership Tuesday for the naming rights of the new stadium at the Florence Sports Complex, which will be known as Carolina Bank Field. Additionally, Carolina Bank will serve as the presenting partner of the RedWolves’ 2021 season, their final year at Francis Marion University’s Sparrow Stadium.

The stadium is the centerpiece of a new $16 million City of Florence sports complex that is currently under construction. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new complex on March 22.

“We found an organization that has operated in the Pee Dee region for 85 years and understands the needs and desires of the people in our area,” RedWolves President Cameron Kovach said. “We look forward to many years of working together with their team, creating great memories at not only RedWolves baseball games, but also other events and community initiatives.”

The RedWolves and Carolina Bank also will partner on a community program that will impact the local school districts.

“We are excited to partner with the RedWolves on something that invests in our community,” Carolina Bank Senior Vice President Vera Herbert said. “This partnership will allow us to further cement Carolina Bank’s commitment to the Florence community and create new educational initiatives for the Pee Dee region that will serve our youth.”

Carolina Bank Field is expected to be completed in late spring 2022.

Carolina Bank’s branch offices are scattered throughout six counties of northeastern South Carolina. They account for over $460 million in assets and offer a wide range of banking services to meet every personal or business need.

The RedWolves are a collegiate summer baseball team affiliated with the Coastal Plain League. The team will open the 2021 campaign on May 27 at Sparrow Stadium.

Courtesy – Florence RedWolves