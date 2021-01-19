Florence School District 3 reverses decision to cancel Lake City High School winter sports

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence School District 3 reversed its decision Tuesday to cancel the Lake City High School basketball and wrestling seasons, according to the district.

The decision was originally made Friday to cancel the seasons due to COVID-19. A specific reason for reversing the decision was not given.

Basketball games will resume Feb. 1 while wrestling will resume Feb. 5, according to the district.

The district said it will continue to use precautions against COVID-19 and encourages parents to follow the CDC guidelines as well.