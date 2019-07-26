Florence Softball Team heading to World Series in Delaware

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – In their first year participating in Little League Softball, the Florence Youth Softball Organization will be participating in the Little League Senior Softball World Series July 29th –August 4th in Lower Sussex, Delaware.

The girls won the southeastern regional a few weekend back, by going undefeated and taking down a group from Fort Myers, FL to win the championship by a score of 3-1.

This team is comprised of girls ages 13-16 that attend West Florence, South Florence, and Wilson school districts.

All games will be broadcasted on ESPN Plus. The tournament will begin with Pool Play on Monday, July 29th and the Single Elimination Bracket Play will begin Friday, August 2nd.

The pool play game schedule is as follows:

Monday July 29th versus Canada at 6pm

Tuesday July 30th versus Central Region at 3pm

Tuesday July 30th versus Europe-Africa Region at 5:30pm

Thursday August 1st versus West Region at 3pm