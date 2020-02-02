FMU baseball coach Art Inabinet gets win #600, Patriots defeat Lenoir-Rhyne, 11-4

FLORENCE, SC – Senior designated hitter Leniel Gonzalez homered and drove in three runs, while junior third baseman Todd Mattox doubled and had three runs batted in to lead Francis Marion University to an 11-4 win over Lenoir-Rhyne University, Sunday afternoon (Feb. 2) in college baseball action.
The victory was the 600th for FMU head coach Art Inabinet during his time at the helm of the Patriots. In this his 20th year as head coach with Francis Marion, the St. Matthews native has a 600-378-2 mark. He has taken the Patriots to 7, NCAA Division 2 tournaments and has made 1 World Series appearance.
Courtesy – FMU Athletics