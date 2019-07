The Francis Marion Baseball team hosted their first of two youth baseball camps this week.

Florence, S.C. (WBTW) — The Francis Marion baseball team led by long time head coach Art Inabinet finished up their first session of two youth baseball camps on the summer.

The camps are designed to focus on the games fundamentals and stress learning basic game strategy and making the most of individual skills. The Patriots will host one more camp from July 8-12 with registration still available on the FMU athletics website.