FMU forward Darius Dawson finds a home

FLORENCE (WBTW) – The only permanent thing in life is change, and former West Florence graduate Darius Dawson understands that.

Both his parents served in the military, which resulted in moving frequently. Dawson however used basketball as a form of comfort, when playing in different countries.

“They’re shorter,” Dawson said smiling, “But I mean they also can shoot over there, they can run, so the game of basketball is not that different.”

Dawson spent two years in Asia, before ending up in the Pee Dee. He averaged 10 points per game and 8 assist as a senior with the Knights.

Upon graduation, he continued his playing career at a Military Institute in Alabama.

“It was time to decided if I wanted to stay for a second year, or move on. It was kind of like [do] I [want] to start my degree or keep playing,” Dawson said.

Although his time in junior college was short, Dawson transferred to play at Francis Marion University.

“It’s a blessing. . . it’s way better than driving seven hours to Alabama to just go see my family. “

Dawson won’t carry on the family military tradition, but he’s happy to have found a home.