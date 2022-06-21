FLORENCE (WBTW) – The Francis Marion baseball team, led by head coach Art Inabinet began the first of two youth camps on Monday. About 60 kids from ages 7-12 were in attendance to learn the importance of hitting, fielding, running, and throwing. The first camp runs from June 20-24, then again in July from the 11th through the 15th.

Coach Inabinet told us:

“This is like my 30th year doing baseball camps. It’s just good to come out and work with these kids and this is an opportunity to give back to the community. A lot of them are different skill levels. Some are learning just to be able to catch and throw and some are at a higher level skill which is great too.”

The FMU baseball team finished the spring season with a record of 29-19.