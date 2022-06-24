FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University men’s golf head coach Mark Gaynor has announced the signing of Pake June of Florence to attend FMU this fall and play for the Patriots.

June is a product of Trinity Collegiate School, where he played for coach Michael Hawk. This past season, he helped lead Trinity to its third consecutive SCISA AAA state championship.

As a junior, he finished tied for fifth at the state event with a 36-hole tally of 146.

He has won numerous South Carolina Junior Golf Association events over the past several years and is currently ranked in the Top-5 of the SCJCA for his graduating class and 19th overall.

He won the 2021 Cheraw Fall Challenge tournament.

“I am extremely excited to have Pake come on board as he has the potential to really help us,” Gaynor said. “He is a powerful player, in the style of the ‘modern’ golfer, and has improved each year. He is an all-around complete player who will fit into our program nicely, and I look forward to him having a breakout career at the collegiate level. As an added bonus, it is always phenomenal to get local products to stay in the area.”