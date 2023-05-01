DUNCAN, SC – Graduate student catcher Reagan Glanz led off the ninth inning with a solo home run and later added a run-scoring single in the same frame to help lift Francis Marion University to a 10-4 victory over top-seeded King University (Tenn.), Monday afternoon (May 1) in the championship game of the 2023 Conference Carolinas Softball Tournament.

Francis Marion (41-11) captures the first-ever conference title of any type since the program moved to NCAA affiliation in 1992. The Patriots earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division II National Tournament and will play in the Southeast Regional May 12-14. The selection show is slated for Monday, May 8, at 10 a.m.

Senior right-hander Rachel Davis (18-8) won her fourth game in four days and earned tournament Most Valuable Player recognition. She tossed a career-high nine innings in the complete-game effort, allowing only one earned run on eight hits with six strikeouts.

Senior first baseman and Hartsville graduate Taylor Watford and sophomore center fielder Avery Bellai led FMU at the plate with three hits apiece, while Glanz and freshman third baseman Madalyn White both finished with two hits. Watford, who celebrated her birthday on Monday, had two doubles and drove in five runs.

The team’s 41 wins is second most in program history and the Patriots will be making their fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and second in two years.