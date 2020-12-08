FMU women picked 4th in PBC, Myrtle Beach grad Kiana Adderton preseason all-PBC

FLORENCE, SC – Francis Marion University senior forward Kiana Adderton has been selected to the Peach Belt Conference Women’s Basketball 2020-21 Preseason All-Conference Team, while the Patriot women have been picked to finish fourth in the annual pre-season coaches’ poll.

Adderton, a 6-1 forward from Myrtle Beach, S.C., was also named to last season’s pre-season squad. She followed up that acknowledgement by earning first-team All-Conference honors after a season that saw her finish second in the PBC in scoring at 17.0 points per game and ninth in rebounding with 7.2 per contest. She also ranked third in free throw percentage (77.2%), fifth in field goal percentage (46.7%), and eighth in blocks shots (23) and minutes played per game (30.9). She started all 27 contests this past year and was also second on the Patriot squad with 63 assists and 29 steals.

She registered five double-doubles, earned PBC Player of the Week honors twice, and posted four games where she scored 25 points or more.

A former All-State performer at Myrtle Beach High School, Adderton played her freshman campaign at NCAA Division I Wright State University before transferring to FMU in 2018. She owns career totals of 815 points and 346 rebounds.

For the third year in a row, the University of North Georgia has been tabbed as the preseason favorite in a poll of Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball head coaches. Coaches were not permitted to rank their own teams.

The Nighthawks received 10 of a possible 11 first-place votes to finish with 120 total points, edging out Lander University, who was second with 112. Clayton State University was third with 97, while Francis Marion was fourth with 81, followed by Columbus State University (78), Young Harris College (64), Augusta University (63), USC Aiken (48), Flagler College (47), Georgia Southwestern State University (42), UNC Pembroke (29), and Georgia College (11).

Francis Marion returns eight letterwinners and four starters from last season’s team that went 14-13 overall. In addition to Adderton, the Patriots return five other seniors – Abigail Bullock, Khamele Manning, Taylor Simmons, Camryn Johnson and Briana White – and add the services of four freshmen and NCAA Division I transfer Jasmine Stanley.

Francis Marion opens its delayed 2020-21 season on Jan. 6 on the road against Georgia College. The Patriots’ first home game will follow on Jan. 9 against Georgia Southwestern State University at 1:30 p.m. in the Smith University Center.

2020-21 PBC Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team

Kiana Adderton, Francis Marion

Abbie Franklin, North Georgia

Zamiya Passmore, Lander

Julianne Sutton, North Georgia

Niaya White, Young Harris

2020-21 PBC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Rank Team (1st-place votes) Points

1. North Georgia (10) 160

2. Lander (2) 112

3. Clayton State 97

4. Francis Marion 81

5. Columbus State 78

6. Young Harris 64

7. Augusta 63

8. USC Aiken 48

9. Flagler 47

10. Ga. Southwestern 42

11. UNC Pembroke 29

12. Georgia College 11

Courtesy – Francis Marion Athletics