FLORENCE, SC – Francis Marion University sophomore center Jonah Pierce has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the period of Dec. 27-Jan. 2.

Pierce, a 6-8 native of Sanford, Fla., scored a season-high 22 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds in the Patriots’ only action of the week, an 87-75 win over local-rival Coker University on Dec. 30. He connected on 9-of-11 field goal attempts, while also handing out three assists and blocking two shots. It marked his third double-double of the year and 13th of his young career.

Pierce is averaging 10.8 points per game this season and ranks first in the conference in field goal accuracy (66.2%), and second in both rebounding (8.8 per game) and blocked shots (1.7 per contest).

Francis Marion (7-4, 4-1), which appeared among the other teams receiving votes in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region poll, will return to conference play this week with a pair of games. FMU will play at Lees-McRae College on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and will host King University (Tenn.) on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Patriots are currently tied for second place, a half-game out of first place.