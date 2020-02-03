FMU’s Winston Hill wins player of the week award

FLORENCE, SC – For the second time this season, Francis Marion University sophomore center Winston Hill has been named the Peach Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week presented by Floor Action, this time for the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 2.

The 6-7 Columbia native averaged an amazing 30.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 block per game in two contests last week. Hill shot 61.5 percent from the field and played 77 of the possible 80 minutes as the Patriots split the two games.

He tallied a career-high 31 points and 12 rebounds in a road loss to regionally ranked UNC Pembroke and followed that with a 30-point, 8-rebound performance in a home victory over Georgia Southwestern State University.

Hill currently leads the PBC in scoring (20.0 ppg) and is fourth in rebounding (8.7 rpg).

Francis Marion will play host to USC Aiken on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

He previous earned the award for the week of Dec. 16-22.

Hill is a product of Irmo High School, where he earned both All-State and All-Region accolades and was named to play in the SC/NC All-Star Game.

Courtesy – FMU Athletics