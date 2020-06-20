Former Carolina Forest QB Mason Garcia excited to report to East Carolina next week

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Former Carolina Forest quarterback Mason Garcia is scheduled to report to East Carolina on Monday.

The 4-star recruit will become the first top quarterback to join the Pirates program since the early 2000’s.

East Carolina was the first school to offer him a scholarship in 2019.

“They definitely knew [that] I could keep pushing myself to be who I wanted to be,” said Garcia.

He has spent his time at home hitting the weights, diving into the playbook, and getting to know his teammates.

“Honestly it [has] dedicated me a lot more,’ Garcia said, ‘it was kind of something that I had to do on my own to get better. It was something [that] I couldn’t slack off on.'”

Garcia threw for more than 2,100 yards and 19 touchdowns while leading the Panthers to the programs first ever state semifinal appearance in Class 5A. Garcia also helped Carolina Forest win Region 6-5A.

The Pirates open up the season at home on August 24th against Marshall.