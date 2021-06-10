Former CCU golfer Dustin Johnson awarded “Order of the Palmetto” at Palmetto Championship

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) -- A student who brought a loaded gun to Erwin Elementary school in Lancaster County Tuesday took the gun from his travel team basketball coach’s car, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the mother of a 10-year-old fourth grader got a phone call from her son’s basketball coach that her child might be in possession of a pistol Tuesday morning and immediately drove to the school to notify the principal.