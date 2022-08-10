COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Coastal Carolina guard Ebrima Dibba will miss the 2022-23 season due to an Achilles injury suffered in on-court summer workouts. Dibba did have successful surgery and has already begun the rehab process.

“What an unfortunate set of circumstances for Ebo,” said head coach Lamont Paris. “He is an extraordinary young man who has worked incredibly hard to get to this point. It will be this work ethic, as well as his positive attitude, that will spearhead his recovery. He has already begun attacking his rehabilitation with a determination I have not seen in a long time.”

Dibba averaged 8.2 points, 5.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game over four seasons at Coastal Carolina (2018-22). He played in 90 games, making 87 starts.