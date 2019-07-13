Former Chicago Cubs Manager Lou Piniella on the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Pelicans got Cubs-A-Palooza going on Friday with a meet & greet with former Cubs manager, Lou Piniella.
Piniella managed the Cubs from 2007-10 winning the National League Central Division title in 2007 and 2008, including a 97-win season in 2008 that led to him being named the NL Manager of the Year.
Before taking a permanent spot in the dugout Piniella played 18 years in the big leagues as a player with four different teams. He won rookie of the year with the Kansas City Royals in 1969 before spending 11 years with the Yankees winning two world series rings.
In 23 seasons managing in the big leagues Piniella won 1,835 career games which is currently the 16th most in league history and also won a world series title with Cincinnati in 1990.
Cubs-A-Palooza will continue tomorrow night with a Bote McBoatface giveaway to honor former player and current Cubs infielder, David Bote.