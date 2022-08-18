COLUMBIA – University of South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston has announced the hiring of Monte Lee as associate head coach/recruiting coordinator for the program. Lee was previously an assistant coach for the Gamecocks from 2003-08.

“I would like to thank Chad for being everything we hoped he would be,” Kingston said. “His work has set us up to be very successful as we move forward. We admire his decision to meet the needs of his family and wish them well moving forward. We are fortunate that Monte is available to return to the Gamecock family. I have respected his work for a long time, and welcome his passion, experience, and knowledge to our team. I look forward to many great days ahead.”

Lee, who has had 19 winning seasons in his 20 years as a full-time NCAA coach, most recently was the head coach at Clemson University for seven seasons (2016-22), garnering a 242-136 overall record and leading the Tigers to four NCAA Tournament berths. Lee coached nine All-Americans, including at least one All-American in six of his seven seasons, and had 34 players drafted a total of 38 times at Clemson.

“I am super excited to come back to Columbia and help Coach Kingston, the staff, and most importantly the players in our pursuit to get back to Omaha,” Lee said.