Former Clemson Wide Receiver, Adam Humphries, finally on the radar

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Former Clemson wide receiver Adam Humphries never had plans on playing college football. His hope was to follow his father’s footsteps and play basketball.

Dabo Swinney discovered Humphries by accident, on a recruiting trip for the now New York Jets wide receiver Charone Peake – His high school football and basketball teammate.

Clemson was his only major division one offer.

“There was I think – a Tiger illustrated came out with an article saying I had like a ten percent chance of actually playing and I remember reading that,” Humphries said with a laugh.

Humphries played in 53 games for the Tigers, the fourth most in school history, before going undrafted to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2019, Humphries agreed to a 4-year $36 million dollar deal with the Tennessee Titans.