CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ray Lewis III, the son of NFL and Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis, has died at 28, according to CBS News.
His brother, Rahsaan Lewis, posted on Instagram, saying “Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother,” the post reads.
Lewis III played football for Coastal Carolina in 2015 after two seasons at Miami (FL).
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.