Former Coastal Carolina, NFL running back Lorenzo Taliaferro dead at 28

Coastal Carolina running back Lorenzo Taliaferro (15) catches a pass as South Carolina linebacker T.J. Holloman (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2013, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Coastal Carolina and Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro has died, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office. He was 28.

Deputies were called around 3 p.m. Wednesday for a person needing medical attention. Taliaferro was taken to a hospital where he died, according to deputies.

Medical information can’t be released. The sheriff’s office offered condolences to his family and friends.

Taliaferro played at Coastal Carolina until 2013 and the Baltimore Ravens from 2014 to 2017.