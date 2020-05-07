Former Conway QB Darren Grainger adjusts to Furman Football

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Darren Grainger’s Conway roots run deep. Both his mother and father played high school athletics for the Tigers.

“My family is real supportive, they come to all the games that they can,” said Grainger.

At an early age Grainger adopted football, awaiting his time for a roster spot on Conway’s football team. His senior season he exploded at the quarterback position, throwing for more than 2,000 yards. He served as a captain and led the Tigers to a Regional Win.

In that same season he committed to play football at Furman University (FCS), where he would later compete in the Southern Conference.

“When they [Furman] redshirted me my freshman year, it was tough it was like ‘Why am I getting redshirted,’ said Grainger.

As a redshirt sophomore Grainger continued his success at quarterback. He started 11 games for Furman and appeared in 13. He threw for over 1,200 yards with 13 touchdowns.

“[With] the year under the belt, the more experience I have will help me progress to a better player.”