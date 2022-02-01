Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores sues NFL over discrimination in hiring practices

FILE – Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores sued the NFL and three of its teams Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 saying racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

MIAMI (WBTW) — Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and several of its teams alleging racial discrimination in their hiring practices, citing the interview process and the lack of Black coaches in the league.

According to the lawsuit, Flores received a text from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick congratulating him on getting the New York Giants coaching job — a text that Belichick apparently meant to send to Brian Daboll, who did get the job. At issue, according to the lawsuit, is that Flores received the text three days before his interview with the Giants was scheduled.

The lawsuit claims Flores was deceived since the Giants had already made a hiring decision and shared it with third parties before Flores was even interviewed. Flores sat through a dinner with the Giants’ new general manager knowing that the team had already hired someone else for the job, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims the Giants would have gotten away with the discrimination if Belichick didn’t mistakenly text Flores.

In the text messages, Belichick texts Flores “Sounds like you have landed – congrats!!” to which Flores replied “Did you hear something I didn’t hear?”

Belichick replied “Giants?!?!?!”

Flores said he interviewed with the Giants “on Thursday” and said he thought he had a shot at the job.

Flores replied to a later text saying “Coach, are you talking to Brian Flores or Brian Daboll. Just making sure.”

Belichick replied “Sorry – I f***** this up. I double checked & I misread the text. I think they are naming Daboll. I’m sorry about that. BB.”

The lawsuit claims the interview was only set up to comply with the so-called Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview at least one minority candidate for job openings.

“Unfortunately, just hours later Mr. Flores learned that the Giants’ continued courtship was nothing more than a discriminatory façade designed to show false compliance with the Rooney Rule,” according to the lawsuit.

Flores felt that he was not given serious consideration for the Giants job but was only being “treated as a box to ‘check off’ due to his race,” according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit also mentions his interview in 2019 with the Denver Broncos for the same reason.

The lawsuit claims the Rooney Rule is a “failure.” According to the lawsuit, since the rule was implemented in 2002, there have been 129 head coaching openings and only 15 of them have been filled by Black coaches. The lawsuit says Black coaches have less time for success before they are fired when compared with white coaches.

The lawsuit also points out that none of the 10 Black head coaches who have been hired since 2012 still has a job. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is currently the only Black head coach in the league.

The lawsuit claims that the discrimination also extends to general manager job openings and majority team owners.

Flores said during the 2019 season, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per game to lose in order to get a better draft pick, according to the lawsuit. Chris Grier, the team’s general manager, was allegedly upset that the team was winning games.

Flores was also allegedly pressured to recruit a new quarterback for the team in violation of the league’s tampering rules, according to the lawsuit.

Ross allegedly set up a meeting with Flores and a potential quarterback — who was not named — on a yacht, according to the lawsuit. Flores refused the meeting and left, and was “treated with disdain and held out as someone who was noncompliant and difficult to work with.”

Flores was fired in January after leading the team to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2003, according to the lawsuit. The Dolphins won 10 games in the 2021 season and Flores was fired, despite being mentioned as a potential coach-of-the-year candidate. Flores was allegedly told he was fired for “poor collaboration.”

The lawsuit said his only “poor collaboration” was refusing to tank the 2019 season.

The lawsuit also points to how the league handled Colin Kaepernick kneeling for the National Anthem as another example of its discrimination. It also mentioned Jon Gruden, who was fired as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after racially-charged emails he sent between 2011 and 2018 were revealed.

The lawsuit also said the league settled a lawsuit alleging discrimination against Black players by using a standard that assumed Black players had lower cognitive ability compared to white players. The league agreed to not use that practice moving forward.

The lawsuit also mentions several other Black coaches who were either not hired or were fired after being placed in less-than-ideal situations, such as Jim Caldwell and David Culley.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of “All Black Head Coach, Offensive Coordinators and Quarterbacks Coaches, as well as General Managers, and Black candidates for those positions during the applicable statute of limitations period.”

The lawsuit is seeking damages to be determined at trial for monetary and economic damages, and non-monetary damages including loss of reputation and opportunity, and mental anguish, according to the lawsuit.

In a statement, the NFL said it will defend “against these claims, which are without merit.”

It added: “The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations. Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.