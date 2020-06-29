Former Gamecock pitcher, Scotland grad Parker Bangs recalls 2010 championship team

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – 10 years ago to the day, the 2010 South Carolina Gamecock baseball team won the College World Series. A 2-1 extra inning thriller over 6th ranked UCLA in Omaha. Whit Merrifield delivered the game winning RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning to propel the Gamecocks to their first ever title. Head coach Ray Tanner and his troops would go onto repeat again as champs in 2011.

Scotland (NC) grad Parker Bangs was a relief pitcher with the team and recalled some of his favorite memories with the team. Bangs also won a state championship with the Fighting Scots as a high school senior in 2006. So two titles in a 4-year span for the pitcher. Not bad at all!

Scotland (NC) grad and former Gamecock relief pitcher Parker Bangs. Bangs is now a pitching coach at Davidson.

“The experiences are similar only in about that we won, you know the rest is the processes of those two championships were completely different. The state championship we were kind of the favorite the whole time, then you fast forward 4 years to where we are not really favored to win. When we get out there for whatever reason that was because I think honestly Coastal was the best team we played that year.”

The Gamecocks defeated CCU in the super regional round in Myrtle Beach en route to Omaha, winning a pair of 1-run games on the Grand Strand in 2010.

Gamecocks Athletic Director and coach of the 2010 team Ray Tanner had a message for South Carolina fans on their website on Monday.

“I had a team that, win or lose, I knew I was getting whatever they had. There weren’t going to be any excuses about anything. They were going to position themselves in the best way possible to come out of that as a champion. That’s a great feeling as a head coach to know that whatever happens, this is our best.”