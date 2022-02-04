Former Grand Strand basketball standout, current Gamecock Mike Green has jersey retired

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Friday night was a special one for Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach graduate Mike Green. He returned to have his #24 jersey retired by the school in front of hundreds of folks during halftime of the varsity boys game against Williamsburg Academy.
Green is in his 3rd season with the South Carolina Gamecocks and had an incredible career for the Saints. Below are some of his accomplishments:
- School record of 2,495 points for his career
- Also holds the school record in the following: 769 points in season, 51 in a single game, 380 made three pointers in his career, 120 made three pointers in a season, 10 made three pointers in a game
- State record for most points in a quarter (29)
- Named All Region 5 times
- Named Region Player of the Year 3 times
- SCISA Player of the Year 3 times