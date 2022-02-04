Former Grand Strand basketball standout, current Gamecock Mike Green has jersey retired

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Friday night was a special one for Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach graduate Mike Green. He returned to have his #24 jersey retired by the school in front of hundreds of folks during halftime of the varsity boys game against Williamsburg Academy.

Green is in his 3rd season with the South Carolina Gamecocks and had an incredible career for the Saints. Below are some of his accomplishments: