Former Lake View High grad, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard launches foundation to help children’s health, get them involved in math

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake View High School graduate and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard and his wife, Kayla, have created a foundation to help children’s health and get them involved in math, he announced Tuesday.

The Maniac Foundation will do children’s health and wellness programs, will provide resources for families in need and will launch Math Maniacs to get students passionate about math, according to the announcement.

The foundation will target families in Indianapolis and Lake View.

Leonard played for South Carolina State University before being drafted to the Colts in 2018. He was named the MEAC defensive player of the year in 2016 and 2017, received a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2018 and 2020 and was a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2019.