DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Dillon community has historically been a powerhouse for high school football. To help Dillon make a deep run in the postseason, head coach for the Wildcats Kelvin Roller hired Charlie Brown. Brown is a former NFL player who was a two-time Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl Champion.

“Always have goals,” Brown said. “Set your goals high and really, really work hard towards them.”

That is Brown’s single best advice for any small-town football players looking to make it to the pros. Native of Charleston, South Carolina, Brown graduated from St. John’s high school and played collegiately at South Carolina State University.

“I couldn’t have picked a better school than South Carolina State, where I really knew how to become a man and how to work for what I needed,” Brown said. “Football was my meal ticket out of there and to playing in the NFL.”

During Brown’s six-year tenure in the NFL, he had 220 receptions for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns. Dillon’s Head Coach, Kelvin Roller, believes Brown’s success is the perfect example for his players.

“I think it just shows everyone, and especially our kids, that you know with hard work, dedication to your craft and perseverance, you can make it to the highest level just like he did,” Roller said.

In 2107, Brown was inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame. While he might not be the loudest or most vocal coach on the sidelines, his players and colleagues make sure to soak in every bit of advice he has.

“He speaks softly, but what he says you know our kids take to heart,” Roller said. “I’m just thankful to have him because he brings a wealth of knowledge.”

Coach Brown acts as a vault of knowledge for his players. He shared one of the biggest key factors to making it to the highest level. Contrary to what you might think, it has little to do wiht the physical aspect of the game, rather it’s all about your mentality, mental toughness, and mindset as a player.

“With my confidence level, I never thought anyone else was better than me on the football field, regardless of if it’s from an offensive standpoint or a defensive standpoint,” Brown said. “I know god gave me the talent to be successful in the NFL and I just sort of ran away with it.”

His confidence level was the backbone to his success and is something that he brings with him to practice every single day with the Dillon Wildcats. He hopes that he can teach his players to have that same confidence level so that they may have that same elite level of success in whatever they decide to pursue in life.

“Just coming to practice, being around with the guys, just trying to get a kid better each and every day,” Brown said. “You know, looking at his progress, trying to talk to him about the importance of an education. Where do you want to be about 4-5 years from now, 10 years from now, and just stressing the importance of an education.”

Because Coach Brown has always found education to be so critical in a young person’s life, he has created the Charlie Brown Foundation. This foundation helps give back to young kids and elementary schools.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating to the foundation, you can call it directly at (843) 624-9266.