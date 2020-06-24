Former NFL star and Wilson grad Lawrence Timmons donates more than 500k back to Tiger athletics

FLORENCE, SC – Wilson High School has received a sizeable donation from alumnus Lawrence Timmons, a star athlete at Wilson who went on to a notable college football career, before eventually landing in the NFL, where he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The donation will go toward several different areas within the Tiger athletics program. With the money, lanes will be added to the current track at the school and additional seating will be constructed to bring the home-side seating in the stadium to 5,000.

Tiger Stadium will also get a facelift with new signage at the stadium entrance. An artist rendering of the proposed entrance shows a large brick entrance with a Tiger Stadium sign in Wilson Purple and a gold tiger paw. All told, the renovations will total more than $500,000.

Wilson Principal Eric Robinson said that he was grateful for the donation.

“I am very appreciative of Mr. Timmons’ contribution,” Robinson said. “This just goes to show that he remembers where he came from and that he will always be a Tiger.”

The donation comes on the heels of the completion of Wilson’s new weight room, where the equipment also features the very familiar Wilson Purple and Gold.

“I am excited to see what everything looks like when it is done,” Robinson said. “Our students and our alumni deserve the best. I think this will motivate them to be even better on the field.

Robinson said that he believes this donation is the largest alumni donation ever made at one time.

Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley said that the donation from Timmons shows how proud he is to have graduated as a Wilson Tiger.

“Lawrence Timmons is a wonderful example for all of our alumni,” O’Malley said. “He has moved away and gone on to other, bigger things but he remains connected to Wilson and gives back to that community in many different ways.”

Timmons said that he is happy to be able to contribute to facilities that will be used by future Tiger athletes and the community.

“All of these upgraded facilities, around the school and athletic complex, give students a renewed pride in their school,” Timmons said. “I’m glad to play a part in that.”

