Former North Myrtle Beach Chief at Panthers Training Camp

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WBTW) — Former North Myrtle Beach and South Carolina State football player Temarrick Hemingway continues to fight for a roster spot on the Carolina Panthers.

Hemingway has been taking part in the Panthers 2019 training camp at Wofford College which began earlier this week. The former Chief and Bulldog was picked up by the Panthers in May after being waived by the Denver Broncos and took part in the teams mandatory mini-camp. He is entering his fourth season in the NFL after getting drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.

In his three seasons he has played in 13 total games but as not registered a catch. The Panthers currently list eight tight ends on their training camp roster.