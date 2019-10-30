Former UA basketball star Jim Farmer arrested in human trafficking sting

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WRBL)–Dothan native and former University of Alabama basketball player Jim Farmer has been arrested and charged with trafficking a person for a commercial sex act.

The Dothan Eagle reports the charges against Farmer come after a two-day, undercover human trafficking sting in Tennessee, where Farmer is currently a resident.

According to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report, Farmer was among 16 men arrested following the two day operation. Officials say the focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. Farmer and the other suspects were booked into the Rutherford County Jail in Tennessee.

Farmer attended Houston Academy and graduated in 1983. He then became a standout at the University of Alabama before being a first round draft choice of the NBA Dallas Mavericks in 1987. He would go on to play in the NBA for the Utah Jazz, Seattle Supersonics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Denver Nuggets.