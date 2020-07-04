Former West Florence alum Ailym Ford, is a running back of all trades

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) –Former West Florence football standout Ailym Ford has been busy.

The current Chattanooga running back spent the last few months rehabbing from ACL surgery.

But that’s not all – He’s been learning new trades like how to cut hair, box, and weld.

” I like to mentor kids in the community. I cut hair for the kids in the community when they need it,’ said Ford, ‘I have my welding certification, I can box … I just want to be a man of many trades.”

Ford is coming off of a record setting season at Chattanooga.

He’s the fifth Moc to win the Southern Conference Freshman of the Year. He led all freshmen at the FCS level with 108.1 rushing yards per game, and tied for a team high nine rushing touchdowns.

