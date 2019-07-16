Former Wilson Star Xavier Thomas on Bednarik Watch List

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WBTW) — The Maxwell Football Club today announced its watch list for the 25th annual Chuck Bednarik Award.

Former Wilson star and current Clemson defensive lineman Xavier Thomas along with linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Gamecocks defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw were inlcuded on the watch list. The Bednarik is awarded each season to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995.

The Bednarik will not have a repeat winner as Josh Allen has moved onto the NFL along with finalists Quinnen Williams and Christian Wilkins.

Semifinalist for the Bednarik Award will be announced October 29, 2019. The three finalists will be announced on November 25, 2019 with the winner being announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 12, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: