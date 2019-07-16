Former Wilson Star Xavier Thomas on Bednarik Watch List

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WBTW) — The Maxwell Football Club today announced its watch list for the 25th annual Chuck Bednarik Award.
Former Wilson star and current Clemson defensive lineman Xavier Thomas along with linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Gamecocks defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw were inlcuded on the watch list. The Bednarik is awarded each season to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995.
The Bednarik will not have a repeat winner as Josh Allen has moved onto the NFL along with finalists Quinnen Williams and Christian Wilkins.
Semifinalist for the Bednarik Award will be announced October 29, 2019. The three finalists will be announced on November 25, 2019 with the winner being announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 12, 2019.