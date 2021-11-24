Four area high school football teams continue their march toward the state finals

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – There are four teams alive in the North and South Carolina high school football playoffs. West Florence, Dillon, and Lamar each eye a spot in the state finals with wins on Friday night. Scotland County is in the 4th round of the NCHSAA playoffs and will look to secure a spot in the Class 3A state semifinals next weekend. Home team is listed on the bottom, all games begin at 7:30pm
FRIDAY NIGHT LOWER STATE FINALS:
West Florence
Beaufort
Dillon
Camden
FRIDAY NIGHT UPPER STATE FINALS:
Southside Christian
Lamar
NCHSAA Class 3A Quarterfinals:
Scotland County (NC)
JH Rose