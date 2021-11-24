Pro Football Challenge

Four area high school football teams continue their march toward the state finals

West Florence running back Terry McKithen and the Knights will battle Beaufort on Friday evening in the SCHSL Class 4A Lower State Final.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – There are four teams alive in the North and South Carolina high school football playoffs. West Florence, Dillon, and Lamar each eye a spot in the state finals with wins on Friday night. Scotland County is in the 4th round of the NCHSAA playoffs and will look to secure a spot in the Class 3A state semifinals next weekend. Home team is listed on the bottom, all games begin at 7:30pm

FRIDAY NIGHT LOWER STATE FINALS:

West Florence
Beaufort

Dillon
Camden

FRIDAY NIGHT UPPER STATE FINALS:

Southside Christian
Lamar

NCHSAA Class 3A Quarterfinals:

Scotland County (NC)
JH Rose

