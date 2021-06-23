Four Pelicans pitchers combine on a no-hitter in a 5-0 win over Columbia

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – Four Myrtle Beach Pelicans pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter in the state capital on Wednesday in the Birds 5-0 win. DJ Herz, Jeremiah Estrada, Bailey Reid, and Danis Correa did the work on the mound for the Pelicans. Fabian Pertuz provided the offense with an RBI single and a 2-run homer in the 9th inning. It was the team’s 3rd straight win and the first no-hitter for the team since May of 2012.

The Pelicans are 20-23 overall with 4 games left in their series with Columbia this week.

